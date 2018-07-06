Should I buy the Toshiba 65U6763DB 65-Inch Ultra HD LED Smart TV?

Image 1 of 5 Image 2 of 5 Image 3 of 5 Image 4 of 5 Image 5 of 5

The bottom line: This 65-inch 4K TV promises to provide life-like picture quality that will blow you away. The Toshiba 65U6763DB comes with Freeview Play HD for access to all your favourite channels and catch-up services, while UHD upscaling will ensure that the picture quality of TV shows, DVDs and video games are all optimised.

The Toshiba Portal interface also makes it easy to find the content you want, including Netflix movies and TV shows and YouTube – though Amazon Prime won't be found here.

Pros: 4K image quality, social media features

Cons: Slightly dated design, no Amazon Prime app

Toshiba 65U6763DB 65-Inch Ultra HD LED Smart TV: everything you need to know

A big, big screen is an essential part of any home cinema setup, and if you’re looking for a 65-inch television with just about every smart feature going then you just found it.

Design features

With Freeview Play HD you can experience the best-possible picture quality from your favourite channels, while the UHD upscaler will boost non-HD channels. There are four HDMI slots – more than enough for connecting various games consoles play a DVD player. The 4K screen is designed to showcase games and films in fantastic clarity, aided by Toshiba's Motion Estimation Motion Compensation tech helping to keep the viewing experience smooth.

Smart features

With a huge range of video, TV and social media apps installed you can easily access the latest boxsets and YouTube hits, and even keep up to date with your social media. Special features include Social TV, which allows you to update your social media as you're watching a programme you want to share your opinion on. There’s also Screen Share, which allows you to display photos from your smartphone on the big screen.

Anything else I should know?

The Toshiba 65U6763DB features Dolby Audio designed to provide the optimum balance been dialogue, and background sounds and music. Toshiba’s claims that the sound is cinema-quality might be pushing it, but an additional soundbar isn't likely to be as essential here as with many other similar sets – although for that complete home cinema effect, we'd generally recommend investing in one.

If you like the sound of this 4K smart TV, take a look at the deals above.