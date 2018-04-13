15 Product Red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus photos: Apple's new bold color
Introduction
You can get the Product Red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus is Apple Stores around the world today, adding a new color and some much-needed freshness to the newest 'regular' iPhones – the ones immediately outshone by the flagship iPhone X.
That's right, there's no Product Red iPhone X available at this time. Apple did launch Red iPhone X cases, like a folio case, to envelope it's best phone in the new color.
Apple's new red color shade you'll want if you don't have an iPhone 8 yet and have a penchant for a unique hue. This is your standout color for early 2018.
What's different? The backs exhibit a deep red color due to Apple's new all-glass design. It stands out more than the gold, silver, Space Gray iPhone 8 colors.
We were able to get our hands on the red iPhone 8 and 8 Plus ahead of the official launch date, and see if the look lived up to Apple's perfect-product-shot hype.
The black front bezel
The first thing we noticed was that Apple went with black front bezel on this year's Product Red iPhone. Last year's Product Red iPhone 7 had a white front.
Why the switch? The white-to-black change is much preferred, as black blends in with the LCD screen when it's off. It's also far less distracting than white when watching a movie or a quick YouTube video. If you're not going to have an all-screen phone, black bezel is better.
The Red iPhone 8 (left) and iPhone 8 Plus (right) have 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch screens, respectively. Other than the color they're identical to the iPhones that came out seven months ago.
Seven-layer glass back
The red iPhone 8 also benefits from Apple's glass finish, which uses a seven-layer color process for precise hue and opacity, according to Apple. It may sound like overkill, but that's the sort of dramatic manufacturing you want to go into such an expensive smartphone.
This seven-layer color process is why we're seeing a brighter red color compared to the Product Red iPhone 7. Last year's iPhones were made of familiar aluminum.
Here's the other big advantage of the glass enclosure: it supports wireless charging, technology that isn't feasible on any aluminum phone we've seen.
A portion of the profits go to charity
Okay. Wait. Here's the first true perk to buying any Product Red item, like the iPhone 8. A portion of the proceeds go directly to Global Fund HIV/AIDS.
The high-profile charity provides grants for testing, counselling, treatment, and prevention programmes with a specific focus on eliminating transmission of the virus from mothers to their babies.
Apple first partnered with (RED) in 2006 and has donated more than $160 million to the Global Fund, making Apple the organisation’s largest corporate donor.
Maybe the home button's last hurrah
Since you may have been distracted and bought the iPhone X, here's a familiar sight you may have missed (and still adore): the old iPhone home button. Remember that?
The home button (really a non-movable pad with haptic feedback now) is part of the new Red iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, which don't have a TrueDepth camera for Face ID.
Holding onto the home button is second key reason people we've talked to have opted for the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus over the iPhone X. The lower price point is, of course, the first reason.
We don't think the home button is ever coming back to an iPhone, so this may be the last new iPhone to launch with it.
The dual-lens camera is the big perk to the Plus
The differences between the smaller iPhone 8 and bigger 8 Plus remain the same in red. You jump from a one-hand-friendly 4.7-inch screen to a 5.5-inch screen and get a bigger battery.
The dual-lens camera is the biggest selling point for the Plus. The second rear camera, pictured here, acts as a telephoto lens. You can zoom in 2x without distortion.
You'll also find that Portrait mode and Portrait Lighting modes are exclusive to the iPhone 8 Plus and the iPhone X, adding blur and other effects to your portrait backgrounds.
Seamlessly matching red glass back and aluminum frame
The red iPhone 8 aluminum frame is sandwiched by glass. However, a lot of detail went into making the seven-layer glass and aluminum color match.
The new color seamlessly transitions between the two different materials, as you can see in this photo. You'll also notice, again, no headphone jack here.
Launching on Friday, April 13
We weren't able to walk away with the new iPhone 8 and 8 Plus. We had to return them when we were done playing with them. However, they'll be available soon.
You can pre-order the phones today and pick them up in stores starting on Friday April 13 in the following countries: Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, the UK, and the US.
Sadly, there’s no Product Red iPhone X for any country right now. It’s exclusive to the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and the still on sale iPod Touch.
Product Red cases
Wait, there's more to Apple's Product Red showcase.
You can outfit your new red iPhone 8 or 8 Plus in a matching Product Red case – or give an existing iPhone 8 the new hue. This is ideal for early adopters who already bought an iPhone 8 in a different color.
The iPhone X gets Product Red treatment too, with a plastic or leather red cases.
Product Red Apple Watch bands
The Apple Watch has a pair of bands in Product Red that are compatible all existing Apple Watch models and available for both the 38mm and 42mm Watch sizes.
The Sport band comes in red (left), while the leather Classic Buckle comes in ruby red (right). It goes well with the red-dotted digital crown on the Apple Watch 3 LTE.
Product Red iPhone X folio case
We got to test out the new red iPhone X folio case. Apple's folio cases protect the iPhone on all sides with a wallet-like cover attachment that folds over the glass.
What's great about the folio cases is that you can wake and put to sleep the phone by merely opening the cover flap. It's a nice effect if you like this sort of case.
It fits cards and money like a wallet
You can fit about three credit cards into the first slot on the inside of the folio case and a metro pass and folded up cash into the second slot. It's a decent wallet replacement when you need something besides Apple Pay.
The inside of the folio case has a soft microfiber lining for protection. It won't keep your delicate, all-screen iPhone X out of danger in all situations, but it's a good start.
Beats audio in Product Red
The Beats Solo3 headphones with the same W1 chip found in the AirPods are also donning the Product Red color. You'll also find the Beats Pill+ in the new red hue.
iPad accessories in Product Red
Apple has all sorts of iPad-sized covers and folios in the Product Red color, from the 12.9-inch iPad Pro sleeve to the Apple Pencil case.
Yes, Apple even added a Product Red Smart Cover to the new iPad 2018 accessory lineup. That was fast, right? Sadly, you won't find the new color for the Smart Keyboard Covers. We checked.
Mid-cycle iPhone red flag
That's everything Apple has to offer from its new red iPhone 8 color scheme and the matching accessories. Everything launches on Friday, April 13.
Keep in mind that red iPhone always seems to mark the middle of the iPhone lifecycle. It's like a literal red flag to early adopters who are easily tempted by newness.
We're less than five months away from September, the month Apple likes to launch new phones, and it could hold surprises like the new iPhone X2, a cheaper iPhone 9, and whatever else the company comes up with.
We'll keep you up to date on new iPhones just in case you're not tempted by all the red you see before you.