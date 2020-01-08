Razer Tomahawk takes the hassle out of building a powerful gaming PC

For those new to PC gaming, building a powerful desktop can be more than a little intimidating – there are all sorts of cables, slots and components to navigate, and if you don't know what you're doing, you could make quite a big (and costly) mess.

In an effort to take the hassle out of the whole process, Razer has taken to CES 2020 to announce the Razer Tomahawk Gaming Desktop – a compact PC gaming solution that makes it easy to slot in upgradable components without tools.

Utilizing Intel's NUC 9 Extreme Compute Element – which is essentially a system-on-a-card that's powered by 9th-gen Intel Core H-Series processors – the Razer Tomahawk N1 chassis can be opened from the rear, with a lock-and-slide mechanism allowing for easy access to the case's internals.

Razer Tomahawk's lock-and-slide mechanism in action. (Image credit: Razer)

Of course, the Tomahawk N1's sleek modular layout means it will only be compatible with specific components. However, users will be able to slot in up to an Intel Core-i9 processor, 64GB of DDR4 RAM, and even squeeze in Nvidia's mighty GeForce RTX 2080 Super GPU.

Additionally, Razer says that "RAM and SSD modules on the NUC card will be upgradeable as well as the fans, GPU and NUC itself".

Tempered glass on both sides of the Tomahawk N1 case offers views of the system's vertically-mounted graphics card (the clear centerpiece of the whole desktop) and the NUC itself. The body itself is made entirely from aluminum, with an open vent design at the top to keep the Tomahawk cool.

Here's what a complete Razer Tomahawk Gaming Desktop might look like. (Image credit: Razer)

Users will be able to configure and purchase Razer's Tomahawk Gaming Desktop sometime in the first half of 2020. Additionally, the more hardware-savvy among you will also have the option of buying the Tomahawk N1 case as a standalone product and building it up from scratch.

No pricing information has been offered as of yet, but we'll keep you updated as soon as we hear anything.