PS4 trophies: games with easy achievements for PSN points

For hardcore completionists, collecting in-game trophies has always been its own reward. However, now that PlayStation has announced that its Rewards program in the US will take trophies into account, earning you PSN store credit for devoted play, the average player has a nice incentive to begin trophy hunting.

Now, when you’ve signed up the the PlayStation Rewards program and linked it to your PSN account, you’ll start collecting reward points for trophies as well as purchases. These points can then be redeemed for credit on the PlayStation Store.

Silver trophies count for one point, gold trophies for 10 and platinum for 100 each. As you'd expect, the bronze trophies won't get you anything. Once you’ve collected 1000 points (10 Platinum trophies), you’ll be able to exchange them for $10 of PSN credit.

Though it’s nice to be rewarded for playing games as well as buying them, the points aren’t particularly generous and it takes some hard work to collect the number of trophies required for a decent reward. Particularly since it’s not every game that has a platinum trophy and some have inconvenient hidden trophies.

There are, however, some games that are more generous with their trophies than others and we’ve gathered together some examples of these to get you started on your point collecting journey.

While you can find guides all over the internet on how to collect trophies for pretty much every game out there but these games are a good start for those who want to get started on their trophy hunting journey.