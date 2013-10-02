Chromecast adds Hulu to its roster

Chromecast is slowly but surely continuing to grow its app selection, despite killing indie streaming apps.

Google announced that starting today, Hulu will be joining the small list of casting options right on time for fall television however, you must be a Hulu Plus member to actually watch the shows on the big screen.

Currently, only Android phones, tablets and iPads can cast Hulu Plus, though support for iPhones is coming soon.

The popular dongle isn't available to countries outside the U.S. quite yet, but should be arriving soon, hopefully with a wider selection of apps.

