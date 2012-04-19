Nikon introduces 28mm FX format lens

Nikon's new 28mm lens has a fast maximum aperture of f/1.8 to restrict depth of field

Nikon has introduced a new wide-angle FX-format (full frame) prime lens to sit in its line-up.

The 28mm f/1.8G lens boasts a new optical design, which Nikon claims helps to produce beautiful out of focus areas.

Bridging the gap between existing focal lengths (24mm and 35mm) in the line-up, the 28mm lens can also be used on DX format cameras, producing an effective focal length of 42mm.

Design

The lens is constructed of two aspherical lens elements, designed to effectively minimise chromatic aberration and correct distortion that can be a problem with wide-angle lenses.

Nano Crystal Coating has been included to reduce ghosting and flare, while a Silent Wave Motor (SWM) has been designed to ensure quiet and accurate autofocusing.

Weighing in at just 330g, the 28mm lens has been made to be compact and light, and also works with entry-level Nikon DSLRs that don't have a built-in autofocus motor.

The Nikon AF-S Nikkor 28mm f/1.8G lens price will be £619.99 (around $993), sales are expected to start from 24 May 2012.