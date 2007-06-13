Trending

Sneaky SD card device catalogues phone calls

Logitec's phone recorder aimed at paranoid businesses

Logitec is targeting businesses that want to monitor their staff's phone calls.

We've seen SD memory cards appearing in everything from toy robots to high-definition video cameras, but Logitec Japan 's latest device represents the first time for one to appear in a devious conversation-recording add-on for domestic phones.

The ¥5,000 (£21) Logitec LIC-TRA056SD doesn't necessarily need any external storage as it comes with 128MB of its own, which is sufficient for 56 hours of underhand recording. Throw in a 2GB card and you've got yourself 856 hours of subterfuge.

Security conscious

Logitec reckons businesses will find the device invaluable for keeping tabs on staff-client conversations and so has included a USB port for offloading stored recordings to a PC, for which it has thoughtfully provided the software.

To prevent unauthorized leaks, the recordings are all encrypted with a password, without which they can't be played. Once unlocked Logitec's software also allows data to be converted to either WAV or MP3 files for easy listening during those fascinating gym sessions.

