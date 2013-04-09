Trending

Vaya Mobile now offering Optus 4G

Cheap SIMs are getting faster

Vaya Mobile
Can cheap rates convince you to switch from the established telcos?

Mobile Virtual Network operator (MVNO) Vaya Mobile is now offering 4G services on its post-paid plans, starting from $9 per month.

Vaya's plans go up to $45 per month, which includes 3GB data plus unlimited calling and messaging.

The service piggybacks on the Optus network, with coverage advertised for 97-percent of the Australian population. 4G coverage is much smaller, of course, with service in most of the capital cities.

The fine print

The post-paid offer operates on a month-to-month basis, letting customers cancel after each billing cycle. This is common with MVNOs, like Amaysim, whoi offer a similar deal.

There is one catch in the Vaya small print, though. The telco charges $20 for a SIM pack, which other usual give away or sell for a nominal sum. This equates to two-months worth of service for those signing up to the $9 plan, though the fee is waived if you agree to a 24-month contract with Vaya.

Excess data is charged at 4c per megabyte, which is a reasonable rate in comparison to the major telcos, and there is also the option to pay $7 per GB to increase your data plan in any given month.

