The best reading apps for your Samsung GALAXY Note 8.0

Whether it's books for the poolside or urgent blogposts to help you avoid eye contact with fellow commuters, access to all of your favourite social content, timely delivery of your RSS subscriptions or your favourite magazines, your GALAXY Note 8.0 has you covered.

Plus, your Note 8.0's awesome Reading Mode provides your eyes with optimal reading conditions in any situation.

Never be short of things to read on your Note 8.0, with our great selection of apps for readers, covering everything from RSS feeds to the latest airport thriller.

Feedly: picking up where Google Reader left off and making RSS feeds prettier than ever

Feedly

Free – get it here

After Google Reader disappeared from our lives in June, several apps emerged in the hope of dancing on its grave and keeping RSS alive. The best of the bunch is Feedly, which helps to harness your favourite web content in one place.

It pulls in updates from news sites, YouTube channels and Tumblr blogs you're subscribed to in a rich and colourful way, while making it easy to add new sources and share content with your social circles. It's also optimised for smartphones and tablets of various sizes, meaning it'll look beautiful on your GALAXY Note 8.0. Google Reader who?

Stockpile interesting articles so you can enjoy them later

Instapaper

£1.93 – buy it here

As much as we'd like to laze around browsing our favourite websites all day, sadly, little things like work, family, eating and sleeping often get in the way. Fortunately, there's Instapaper. Just one tap allows you to save a page for offline reading.

The app also strips out all of those links to other articles and photo galleries for a purer reading experience on your GALAXY Note 8.0. Once in the app, you can adjust lighting, text size, font and more, rather than squinting at a web page that may not be optimised for mobile use.

If you know you're going on a long journey where internet access is at a premium, Instapaper is also perfect for stockpiling interesting articles to keep you entertained along the way.

Caption: Flipboard is the entire internet, personalised for you

Flipboard

Free – get it here

This multi-award-winning app made its Android debut exclusively on the Samsung GALAXY S III in 2012 and now it's available on the entire range of GALAXY devices. For those yet to experience its joys, Flipboard is an ever-refreshing digital magazine that's tailored perfectly to you.

The beautifully designed app plays nice with your social networks to collate all of the content most relevant to you, while also incorporating favourite blogs, reputable news sources and specific topics you've chosen. It harnesses links and content shared by friends or people you follow on Twitter, Facebook, Google+, SoundCloud and YouTube as well as a feed of photos from Instagram, Flickr and 500px. If used correctly, Flipboard is the entire web in one app.

Books directly from Google

Google Play Books

Free – get it here

If you are rocking a GALAXY Note 8.0 in your rucksack, you've got a potential library of millions of books on a device that weighs less than a hardback novel. Through the Google Play Books app, you can access over 4 million titles, from classics to modern bestsellers, with over a million completely free.

Once the book has been downloaded to the device – quick as a flash, we might add – you can change lighting, fonts and text size to ensure the reading experience is tailored to your preferences and environment. You can also annotate books, highlight passages, explore sections further on the web and even summon dictionary definitions of words. Can't do that on a trade paperback, can you?

Pocket: the best of Instapaper and Flipboard combined in one app

Pocket

Free – get it here

The Pocket app for your Samsung GALAXY Note 8.0 takes the best aspects of two of our favourite reader apps – Instapaper and Flipboard – to gather up all of the web content you don't have time to read and make it available for offline viewing in one neat and tidy pile.