Update: Samsung has officially halted sales of the Note 7 after multiple reports of some rather extreme battery malfunction. There's also a global recall in effect, so those who have already purchased the new phone are asked to send it back.

Original article below

The Samsung Galaxy Note 7 is going to be oversimplified by many as the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge with a slightly bigger screen size and a S-Pen stylus, but it's a bit more than that.

There are a lot of subtle design changes that make it a business-friendly alternative to the South Korean company's flagship handset at a slightly more expensive price.

Both are likely to remain the best phones in their class for the rest of 2016, with great cameras, processors and designs, but we're here to help you decide between the two.

Watch our video review of the Samsung Galaxy Note 7

Samsung Galaxy Note 7 vs S7 Edge: design

Curves are in. The Samsung Galaxy Note 7 takes cues from the Galaxy S7 Edge with a curved screen on the left and right sides, and they're among the most stylish phones in 2016.

The new Note 7 is on the left

Sure, the glass-and-metal-fused design makes them delicate, but that's the price of smartphone beauty. The Note 7 has the added advantage of working with a stylus for notes and sketches. We also like its less pronounced curve, reducing false touches.

The Note 7 dimensions are bigger (153.5 x 73.9 x 7.9mm) than the S7 Edge (150.9 x 72.6 x 7.7mm), yet its back of the new Note is curved (the back of the S7 Edge is flat) and easily palmable. Both still require two hands to operate with any sort of efficiency.

Samsung Galaxy Note 7 vs S7 Edge: display

Samsung packs a lot of bright pixels into both the Note 7 and S7 Edge thanks to a Quad HD 2,560 x 1,440 resolution, and they're memorizing to look at – even in sunlight.

They're the best-looking screens among smartphones. This Super AMOLED display duo never sleeps, either, thanks to always-on displays that show the time and date.

Exclusive to the Galaxy Note 7 is Mobile HDR, which shows brighter colors and deeper blacks, according to Samsung. But more HDR content needs to come to this small cinema screen. The Note 7 also allows for easy off-screen memos; no need to open an app to jot something down.

Samsung Galaxy Note 7 vs Note 5: specs and performance

Samsung makes the fastest Android phones you can get right now, with performance that goes unrivaled thanks to the company's own 64-bit Exynos chipset – in some parts of the world.

In the UK, this means The Note 7 has an Exynos 8890 octacore processor, while the US uses Qualcomm's Snapdragon 820 quad-core chip. You'll find the same 820 CPU in the LG G5, HTC 10, Moto Z and ZTE Axon 7.

While we've found Samsung's own chip to be faster, the processor you get is really dependant on where you live in the world, and both are snappy and supported by 4GB of RAM.