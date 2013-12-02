Samsung Galaxy Note 4 in line for 20MP camera boost?

Samsung may be hunting the compact camera market to extinction if news that it is developing a 20MP camera sensor is to be believed.

ET News reports that it isn't due to be released until the latter half of 2014, so we're not going to see it sat behind the Samsung Galaxy S5. Current rumors suggest that the S5 will come with only 16MP.

A Q3 launch of the camera module would put it more in line with the annual refresh of the Samsung Galaxy Note series, so we'd expect the mooted sensor to potentially land in the Galaxy Note 4.

A way to go

Both the Galaxy S4 and Galaxy Note 3 sport a 13MP camera, and when compared to the likes of the 20.7MP Sony Xperia Z1 and 41MP Nokia Lumia 1020, Samsung is still some way off key competition.

There's a chance that this camera may worm its way into the Galaxy S6 in early 2015 and potentially even a Samsung Galaxy S5 Zoom midway though 2014 - the Galaxy S4 Zoom does, after all, already have a 16MP camera.

Other manufacturers are pushing camera tech in new ways, with the HTC One's UltraPixels and LG G2's OIS system, and we're still waiting for Samsung to offering up something new.

Will smartphones ever replace the likes of the Panasonic Lumix GM1?

