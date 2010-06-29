Nexus One Android 2.2 update coming this week

People with Google's Nexus One will soon be able to use Android 2.2, with Google confirming that an 'over-the-air' update will be available for the former this week.

Android 2.2 – codenamed Froyo – includes Flash support and the ability to turn your phone into a Wi-Fi hotspot.

"In order to access the update, you will receive a message on your phone's notification bar," said Google about the Nexus One.

"Just download the update, wait for it to install, and you should be all set."

Gradual roll-out

"This update will be rolled out gradually to phones – and most users will receive the notification by the end of the week," Google adds

"We hope you enjoy these new features."

Other major features of Android 2.2 include dedicated shortcuts for phone, launcher and browser, remote wipe and improved security for phone using Exchange, improvements to the camera and picture functionality and improved javascript performance.

The full change list can be found at http://developer.android.com/sdk/android-2.2-highlights.html