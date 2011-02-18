Trending
Brands

Hands on: White Google Nexus S

By Mobile phones  

Knobbly white is the new black, apparently

The White Nexus S

All of those of you that wanted an upgraded Google Nexus S - your wish has been granted, if you consider a new colour an upgrade.

TechRadar got a little look at the new handset on test, and if you're in the market for something different when it comes to a new mobile, then the White Nexus S will at least set you apart.

First impressions make it feel like all Google and Samsung have done is chuck a while plastic cover on the back of the phone, but thankfully it's a little more than that.

White nexus s

White nexus s

Firstly, the whole inside of the phone is now white when you pop the cover off, as well as the extraneous buttons - and these are the things that are actually different on view when you consider the differences between the white and black version.

White nexus s

White nexus s

Sat side by side, you probably wouldn't notice the difference between the two phones from the front, with the same 4-inch Super AMOLED screen on offer. We have no idea why the front isn't also white - we can only assume this messes with the colour perception in some way, as the dual tone looks odd.

White nexus s

White nexus s

We put the black plastic cover on the back of the white Nexus S (there's not a lot else you can do when taking pictures of a new cover) so you can see the difference.

White nexus s

White nexus s

Another key difference, and in our eyes an upgrade, is the back is no longer glossy plastic but a slightly mottled exterior making it easier to hold.

White nexus s

White nexus s

Other than that, the two phones are identical. there's no official White Google Nexus S UK release date, but expect to see the phone sometime in April.

It should be landing on the same £30 a month (ish) tariff as its black brethren on Vodafone - at least now you can decide which version suits you better.

See more Mobile phones news