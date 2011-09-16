Google Goggles updated to auto-search your snaps

Google Goggles has been given a significant upgrade, with the app now able to auto-check photos for any recognisable items – such as landmarks, paintings and other objects.

This means that you no longer have to load the application up for it to work, as it will sit in the background waiting for you to take an image and then ping you if anything in your photograph matches what's in its database.

While this does sound like the app has gone sentient, it will only check your photos if you let it, by going into the settings and ticking the Search From Camera box.

Goggle eyed

On its blog, Google explains why we would use the new Google Goggles: "Let's say that I'm going on vacation, and I decide to use my Android-powered phone as my primary camera.

"Goggles would identify landmarks, paintings and other interesting objects in my photos. I can share these facts about my vacation with my friends right from my Goggles search history."

In short, Goggles will turn you into an annoying know it all who nobody will want to go on holiday with.

If you are happy with that, then the new update is available now.