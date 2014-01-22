Galaxy S3 and Note 2 to receive KitKat update by end of March

The Android 4.4 KitKat update process is in full swing, and it appears that those waiting on 2012's Samsung flagships might not be left waiting too much longer for the chocolaty update.

According to a Samsung software engineer talking to Android Geeks, the update is set to hit both the Samsung Galaxy S3 and the Galaxy Note 2 "in late Q1 2014, soon after the Galaxy S4 Android 4.4 roll out."

No new TouchWiz

The engineer also added that UI changes will be minor, and there will be no new software added so it seems that Samsung will be saving its new interface exclusively for its 2014 handsets.

This would give the older handsets a new lease of life, with both handsets easily capable of running the software thanks to quad-core chips and 1 or 2GB RAM sat on the the S3 and Note 2 respectively.

We have to add, as we do with every update, that roll out times will vary depending on your territory as well as having to pass carrier testing, so don't go holding your breath just yet.

Via SamMobile