Android 4.4 KitKat starts rolling for Samsung Galaxy Note 3

There's good news for anyone rocking a Samsung Galaxy Note 3, as reports say the Android 4.4 KitKat update has started to roll out for the super-sized smartphone.

The news comes via SamMobile, which claims that Android 4.4.2 has shown up on Galaxy Note 3 devices in Poland, with users having to update their handsets via Samsung's Kies desktop software.

Over the air updates are yet to be confirmed, but it's highly likely that Samsung will push the update out over the wireless medium as well.

Fingers crossed

We're hoping that the Android 4.4 build will be more stable than Samsung's Android 4.3 upgrade, with numerous users reporting issues when attempting to sync their handsets to Microsoft's services.

For those of you outside Poland you'll still have to wait for the update - unless you want to dabble with the leaked firmware, but we don't recommend that - but hopefully it won't be too long until KitKat hits Note 3 handsets worldwide.

We have contacted Samsung for more information on its Android KitKat plans, and we'll update this article once we hear back.