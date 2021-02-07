Peloton: everything you need to know about the workout streaming service

When you think of Peloton, you probably think of at-home spinning workouts – and there are certainly plenty of those – but there's also a lot more to the subscription exercise service.

Here, we've aimed to answer all the questions you're likely to have about Peloton, from pricing and availability, through to treadmills and exercise bikes, free trials and mobile apps.

Where is Peloton available?

Right now, Peloton is available in the US, UK, Canada and Germany. There are plans to bring the workout service to other countries in the future, and you can register for updates to find out when it's expanding.

How much does Peloton cost?

Peloton Digital Membership is the cheaper option, costing $12.99 / £12.99 per month. It gives you access to the full range of classes and workouts on your phone, tablet or smart TV through the Peloton app.

Peloton All-Access Membership costs $ / £39 per month, and gives everyone in your household access to the full range of workouts and classes through any supported device. This is the membership you'll need if you decide to but a Peloton bike or treadmill.

Can I get a free trial of Peloton?

Yes, you can try Peloton Digital free for 30 days. You'll need to enter your payment details, but you won't be charged until the trial period is up, and you can cancel any time.

(Image credit: Peloton)

Do I need a bike or treadmill to use Peloton?

No, it's not essential. A Peloton Digital subscription gives you access to thousands of workouts that you can follow with just an exercise mat, hand weights, or no equipment at all.

You can follow the exercise bike and treadmill workouts with a non-Peloton branded treadmill provided you can see a tablet or TV screen. There are also outdoor running programs that you can follow with the app for Apple Watch.

Investing in Peloton's own hardware means there's an HD touchscreen right in front of you, plus a sound system, camera and microphone. The Peloton Bike Plus can also adjust the resistance automatically during workouts.

What are Peloton's bikes like?

There are two indoor cycles: the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Bike Plus. Both are high quality static exercise bikes with built-in HD screens and speakers so you can follow instructor-led workouts. They're also equipped with cameras and microphones so you can chat with friends while riding.

Both can be bought alone, or as part of a set with accessories like hand weights, floor mats, and chest-strap heart rate monitors.

We've put together a guide detailing all the differences between the two, but the key things to note are:

The Bike starts at $1,895 / £1,750, while the Bike Plus starts at $2,495 / £2,295

The Bike Plus has a larger screen, which can be rotated 360 degrees

The Bike Plus also has auto-follow resistance

The Bike Plus has a more powerful sound system and higher resolution camera

(Image credit: Peloton)

What about Peloton's treadmills?

There are two Peloton treadmills, but the more powerful of the two is only available in the US, and their history is a little complicated.

The original Peloton Tread was launched in 2018 as a high-end treadmill with a large screen and premium shock-absorbing slatted belt. In 2020 the company announced a new, more affordable treadmill, and the original machine was rebranded was the Peloton Tread Plus.

The new Peloton Tread was launched in 2020, and is designed to make the company's workouts accessible to more people. The key differences between the two treadmills are:

The Peloton Tread Plus is only available in the US

The Tread starts at $2,495 / £2,295, while the Tread Plus starts at $4,295

The Tread Plus has a slatted belt, while the Tread has a conventional belt

The Tread Plus has a larger belt and bigger HD touchscreen

As with the company's exercise bikes, both treadmills are available to buy by themselves, or with additional accessory packs.

(Image credit: Peloton)

What platforms is the Peloton app available on?

The Peloton app is available for Android. iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Amazon Fire TV and Fire Tablet, and Roku.

What are the alternatives?

There's no shortage of home workout services available right now, but the one you're most likely to consider as an alternative is Apple Fitness Plus. To help you pick the right one for you, we've put together a full guide to Apple Fitness Plus vs Peloton. covering all the key differences between the two.

If cash is tight, Nike Training Club, is now free, and offers home workouts covering strength, cardio and flexibility.

If you have a Fitbit device, a subscription to Fitbit Coach will give you a wide range of personalized workouts that will fit neatly with your training goals.

Fitbit Coach (Image credit: Fitbit)

Aaptiv is a particularly good option if you like the idea of audio-led workouts, and new classes are added every week.