New Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 tablet may be the best way to get your S Pen hit

Do you miss the S Pen from your Samsung Galaxy Note 7? Although you may not be able to buy a new phone with the stylus attached, Samsung is still stocking tablets with the extra bundled in.

The brand new Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 comes with a 10-inch screen running at a 1920 x 1200 resolution, as well as having a powerful Exynos 7870 processor and 3GB of RAM packed inside.

The S Pen stylus has some new improvements and features, which we first saw on the Galaxy Note 7, including the ability to translate foreign languages, teach its user how to pronounce new words or even animate GIFs.

The S Pen also has better pressure sensitivity to make it feel more like a ballpoint pen.

On the back is an 8MP camera, while around the front there's a 2MP shooter.

It’s running outdated Android 6 Marshmallow software at the moment, but we’d expect Samsung to update it to at least Android 7 Nougat in the future.

There’s a 7,300mAh battery to keep the tablet running, while you’ll be able to put a 256GB microSD card in to make up for only 16GB of onboard storage.

You’ll be able to buy it in either black or white and it’s launching in the US on October 28, costing $349.99 (about £286, AU$460).

It hasn't been announced whether the tablet will be coming to the UK or Australia yet, but we've asked Samsung to let us know as soon as possible.