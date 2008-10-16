Google's Android also has app kill switch

Google's reputation as the open-source brand has been somewhat tarnished as it has been revealed the company has a kill switch to delete any app it chooses.

In the terms and conditions, it describes the kill switch: "Google may discover a product that violates the developer distribution agreement ... in such an instance, Google retains the right to remotely remove those applications from your device at its sole discretion."

In fairness to the Google-y ones, the kill switch is explained openly in the terms and conditions, and given that the Android Marketplace is unmoderated makes sense, compared to Apple's approval system for all Apps which can then still be 'killed'.

And Google will also try and recover any money lost buying the bogus app too, albeit from the original developer. If not all the money can be recovered, whatever is reclaimed will be distributed among the wronged users.

And if you don't like the app you've downloaded, Google kindly lets you refund your money within 24 hours of purchase, which means you can try all the probably rubbish location based 'find your friend' apps without worry.