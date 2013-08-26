LG yaps about LG G Pad 8.3 tablet in YouTube teaser

You want small, we get it.

We knew the LG G2 was coming days before it was announced thanks almost entirely to LG's own teases and admissions, and today we're getting the same treatment with a hereto rumored tablet.

The company unofficially announced a slate called the LG G Pad 8.3 via a man-on-the-street style YouTube post.

Utterly unsuspecting peeps were asked what would "make a tablet just right for me," to which they gave a sampling of generic-ish answers that still probably tell us what to expect from the upcoming device.

According to these (ahem) totally unscripted responses, the LG G Pad should be small enough to fit into your pants pocket, feature a Full HD screen, have a thin form factor, make for quick opening and closing of apps and be able to connect to other devices (such as a Smart TV, which LG makes aplenty).

G unit

OK, so LG is holding off on giving us hard facts, a price or a release date, but thanks to this video, titled "LG G Pad 8.3: Teaser film," we expect the G Pad's arrival isn't far off.

In fact, LG is likely firing up its PR engines in anticipation of an IFA 2013 reveal next week. There, it's possible we'll not only see the first LG tablet since 2012's Optimus Pad LTE, but a smartwatch, a new 6-inch phone and a Firefox OS device as well.

Those products were mentioned by an LG exec in a recent interview, though, like this teaser, he played specifics close to the vest.

The rumor mill has the G Pad packing an 8.3-inch screen with a resolution of 1920 x 1200, 2GB of memory and Bluetooth connectivity.

A report from Korean media (via TechKiddy) over the weekend suggested the tablet with show up with a Snapdragon 600 quad-core chipset. Two variants may be available - a Wi-Fi model for the Korean market and an LTE flavor destined for Verizon in the U.S.