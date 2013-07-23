LG G2 will be unveiled in New York on August 7

We've long been gathering the hints and rumours about the LG G2, speculating on its unveiling, and now the company itself has said that the flagship device will be revealed at an event on August 7 in New York.

The smartphone manufacturer confirmed our predictions on its new dedicated LG G2 website, stating: "The LG G2, a phone inspired by you, unveils itself on August 7, 2013."

With a widget counting down to the "unveiling", it states that the event will be streamed live on the website.

The site also has a couple of promo videos to check out, though they don't feature much of the actual handset - just giving us a clear shot of its back, allowing us to see the camera and the volume buttons uniquely placed below it, surrounding the flash.

The website and video also says that the handset is "learning from you". We really aren't sure what to make of that, but with the powerful Snapdragon 800 sitting inside the handset, the possibilities have us excited.

