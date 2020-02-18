Microsoft's new all-in-one Office app is now available to download

Microsoft's Office app, which combines Word, Excel and PowerPoint in one handy bundle, is now available to download from the Google Play Store. The app has been in testing for several months, but it's now been released to everyone who wants to get productive with their phone.

As Android Police explains, Microsoft originally released its Office utilities individually for mobile devices, but how now had a change of heart with a new unified app.

This seems like a wise decision, as it allows you to select files stored in OneDrive, open and edit them without the need to open several different apps. Your work can be synced to OneDrive automatically, and with the Windows 10 Notes app.

You also get a version of Office Lens for scanning and archiving slides from presentations and notes from whiteboards, plus a QR code scanner, which is perhaps less useful.

All work and no play

While the new all-in-one app is great for smartphone users, there's currently no equivalent for tablets and Chromebooks, which seems like a somewhat strange decision considering the advantages of the extra screen size.

Microsoft has declined to comment on the lack of support for larger displays, but having all your productivity apps in one place is so convenient, so hopefully it won't be too long before it's rolled out to other platforms too.