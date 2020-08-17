Marvel's Avengers' list of DLC characters is seemingly revealed – and it's exciting

The Marvel's Avengers beta launched this past weekend on PC, and curious players have wasted no time in seemingly uncovering a number of characters that look set to be part of the game in the future.

Redditor and dataminer RoboMatters has found a long list of playable characters buried in one of the beta's executable files, and has taken to Reddit and YouTube with the revelations. And as Eurogamer points out, each character name has the code "UnlockPlayableCharacter_" attached to it, so it's hard to imagine that this information is anything other than what it appears to be.

In addition to the characters that have already been confirmed – that's Captain America (briefly, at the very least), Iron Man, Hulk, Black Widow, Thor, and Ms. Marvel – here is the list of characters that appear to be heading to Marvel's Avengers, according to the datamine.

These are spoiler-y, so don't read if you want to go into the game without knowing anything:

Ant-Man

Black Panther

Captain Marvel

Dr Strange

Falcon

Kate Bishop

Mar'Vell

Mockingbird

Quake

Scarlet Witch

She-Hulk

Vision

War Machine

Wasp

Winter Soldier

Hawkeye was previously confirmed as the game's first DLC character, with Spider-Man releasing in 2021 exclusively on PlayStation systems. Note th

If you're unsure how seriously to take this datamine, another Redditor – this time 6plus4equals52 – has also uncovered several of the same characters from the game's beta files.

Crystal clear

Crystal Dynamics is at the helm of Marvel's Avengers, which will see you playing as your favourite heroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This action-adventure game will pit superheroes against arch-enemy MODOK, and it will feature both single-player and multiplayer modes, the latter allowing you to team up with three other players in bespoke 'Warzone' levels.

All DLC characters will be free to download and play, it's previously been revealed, with cosmetics available as paid content.

If you want to keep up with the latest news on Marvel's Avengers, you can check out our handy guide to everything we know so far.