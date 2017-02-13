Manic Monday tech deals

The new week has kicked off and everyone is (we’re sure) simply thrilled about heading back to work. We thought we’d soften the blow by giving you a pile of fresh tech deals to peruse over your morning coffee – ideally, spitting it back out in surprise due to these low, low prices.
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga: This 14-inch 2-in-1 definitely packs a punch despite being one of the thinnest and lightest convertibles around. Lenovo says this laptop’s amazing 2K touchscreen display shows off richer colours and sharper contrasts, making it more than suitable for work or play. It even comes with a rechargeable stylus pen. This X1 Yoga features an Intel i7 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD. And to celebrate
CupidityValentine’s Day, . Until 9pm on 17 February, this dream machine is available for just $1,749.
- Wacom Bamboo Spark: For those who still love the idea of scribbling away their thoughts, sketches and ideas on a notepad with a pen or pencil, step into the digital age and do the same with the Wacom Bamboo Spark. This allows you to write on any notepad that’s less than 5mm thick and converts your handwritten notes into digital format either locally or saves them to Inkspace (Wacom Cloud). You can access your notes from a smartphone, tablet or computer, and can edit any way you want, even add colour. , giving you an $80 saving.
- Samsung Series 8 Curved 4K SUHD TV: Samsung’s KS8500 series of Ultra HD televisions are versatile, with amazing picture quality and pretty good motion handling – perfect for both movie nights and video-gaming weekends. Samsung claims the Ultra Black panel to be perfect for even the brightest of living rooms, technology that doesn’t make images look washed out in sunlight. There’s a and a massive , available for a limited time for $1,996 and $2,796 respectively.
- Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 460 (Core i7): Lenovo is offering a whopper $950 off on the higher-specced model of this 14-inch, 1.8kg laptop-cum-tablet – this one runs a 6th generation Intel Core i7 processor, with 8GB memory, 256GB SSD and a 2GB NVIDIA GeForce graphics card. This means . This offer ends Friday, 17 February at 9pm AEST.
- Lenovo ThinkPad E470: Designed for productivity, this 14-inch laptop can be configured to suit your needs – and your wallet. This E470 features an Intel Core i7 CPU, two 8GB sticks of RAM, 256GB SSD and a 2GB NVIDIA GeForce 940MX graphics chip. And, until 17 February, this laptop is available below the quadruple figure mark. , saving you $530.
- Blu-ray movies: If you’d like to take a break from all the streaming options available and increase the your on-disc library, like books on a shelf, JB Hi-Fi can help with that. Until 26 February you can get 20% off ABC and BBC DVD and Blu-ray titles, or , including 4K and 3D Blu-rays, but on selected titles only.