LG’s latest 77-inch OLED costs more than some college degrees

LG has officially announced the pricing for the 77-inch version of its Signature Series W7 OLED. The verdict? It costs more than the average in-state tuition for a four year college – which, according to CollegeBoard.com, is around $9,650.

To buy one of these bad boys for your playboy bachelor pad will cost you $19,999 (around £15,500 or AU$26,000).

Before today, the TV was only available in a minuscule 65 inches (in itself, a $7,999 investment) but, starting today, you’re free to blow your kid’s college tuition on the humongous 77-inch iteration of the TV.

You might be wondering why in the world a TV costs more than a car, or several vacations, or a down payment on a house. The answer is the TV is drop-dead gorgeous – at least the 65-inch LG OLED65W7 was when we reviewed it.

Both TVs are less than 0.2 inches (2.75mm) thick all the way through, support four kinds of HDR and have individually lit pixels that allow for insanely deep perceivable black levels of less than 16 nits.

They’re two of the best TVs of 2017 and some of the best 4K TVs on the market, but is the LG OLED77W7 worth $20,000? We’ll let you and your corpulent checkbook figure that one out for yourselves.

TVs for the proletariats

OK, so what if you can’t afford a new W7 OLED but you still want amazing OLED picture quality? Your best bet is to look at the W7’s two younger siblings – the C7 and B7 OLED.

Both the C7 and B7 use the same panel as the W7 OLED (meaning you’ll see the same picture quality with any of LG’s OLED TVs) with the only difference being the sound system that comes with the TV. The W7 uses a 4.2.X Dolby Atmos soundbar while the other two use smaller 10-watt built-in speakers.

It makes a big difference in terms of sound performance but, considering that one of the best soundbars of 2017 can be bought for less than two grand, it’s probably a smarter investment buying a soundbar separately.