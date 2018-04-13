Kogan's new unlimited NBN plans are wicked cheap

As competition heats up among NBN carriers, it's time for Kogan to enter the battle arena and bring with it the same budget prices that it's known to offer on its tech products.

Breaking out of the ranks with three plans to kick things off, Kogan Internet is offering Gold, Silver and Bronze options that corresponds with different speed tiers.

As an introductory offer, if you sign up for the Silver plan before June 30, you'll get it for $58.90 per month for the first 24 months rather than $68.90, saving you $480 in the long run.

Gold: $88.90 for NBN 100 with unlimited data. Maximum speeds of 100Mbps download and 40Mbps upload.

Silver: $58.90 for NBN 50 with unlimited data. Returning to $68.90 after June 30. Maximum speeds of 50Mbps download and 20Mbps upload.



Bronze: $58.90 for NBN 12 with unlimited data. Maximum speeds of 12Mbps download and 1Mbps upload.

Once you've signed up for a plan, you can leave any time as you only need to pay month-to-month, but be aware that every time you sign up you'll need to pay a $69 up-front modem fee.

Head over to the Kogan Internet page for more info on the plans on offer, or check out this broadband comparison tool for the best prices on NBN plans Australia-wide.