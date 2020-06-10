Is this the worst movie on Netflix?

It looks like Netflix has a real stinker on its hands. The streaming company's latest original movie, The Last Days of American Crime, is currently languishing with a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 0%.

Zero. Zilch. Nil-pwa.

The Last Days of American Crime is an apocalyptic tale that sees the US government planning to emit a signal to essentially make crime impossible to commit. But it seems there's one crime still possible – watching the film itself.

At the time of writing, 25 professional critics have weighed in on the movie, and not a single one has anything positive to say about it.

Johnny Oleksinski of the New York Post said of the film "Don't care about story, characters or words, but love violence? Even you will be disappointed."

David Fear of Rolling Stone was even more direct in his criticism, saying "This is not good action cinema. This is not even good alligator-brain cinema."

Things are a little better when it comes to Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes, with 180 members of the general public offering a reprieve with a 27% average fresh rating. But that's hardly Oscar worthy.

The Last Days of American Crime joins the likes of Cabin Fever, Superbabies: Baby Geniuses 2 and another Netflix original, The Ridiculous 6, in the hallowed halls of Rotten Tomatoes zero percenters.

For every Roma or Uncut Gems, there are a few flops – not that it's stopping people from firing up a stream, as The Last Days of American Crime is still riding high in the trending sections of the Netflix territories it's available in.

