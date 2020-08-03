iPhone 12 release date might be staggered by model

We heard a report a while ago that Apple might ship some of its upcoming iPhone 12 models before others, and now it’s something we’re hearing again – though which ones will land first is a matter of debate.

The latest leak comes from supply chain sources speaking to Digitimes, with shipments of some components for the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Max apparently having started, while those for the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max will apparently begin in late August.

The suggestion then is that the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Max will be the first to go on sale, while the smaller and larger models will land slightly later.

That’s slightly at odds with the earlier report we mentioned, which suggested that only the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max would land later. But that report is a lot older, so this one is probably more likely to be accurate, though we would of course take them both with a pinch of salt.

A delay is certain

There’s certainly going to be a delay of some sort though, as Apple itself recently confirmed that the upcoming phones will be “available a few weeks later” in the year than the iPhone 11 range was in 2019.

However, it remains unclear whether that also means a delay in the announcement, which rumors had previously suggested would happen on September 8, or just a delay in when you can buy the phones.

It’s also unclear whether all the iPhone 12 models will go on sale at once or whether – as this latest leak suggests – some will land later than others. Hopefully we should at least have more clarity in the next month or two, but TechRadar will report on all the credible leaks as well as any official iPhone 12 news, so keep checking back for updates.

Via Apple Insider