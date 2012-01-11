Virgin Media to double 4m fast broadband customers' speeds

More than four million Virgin Media broadband subscribers will have their current headline speed doubled, with those on the flagship 100Mbps service given a 20Mb boost as well.

Virgin Media has explained that its 'ambitious initiative' is designed to meet the growing demand for superfast broadband.

The upgrades will be rolled out over the next 18 months after starting in February, and will see those on 10Mbps, 20Mbps. 30Mbps and 50Mbps packages speeds 'at least' doubled.

Virgin Media has confirmed to TechRadar that the upgrades will come at no extra cost to customers.

"There is no charge for the increase when we upgrade customers," said a spokesperson.

Track record

Virgin Media chief executive officer, Neil Berkett, said: "Virgin Media has a track record of leading Britain's digital development and this major initiative will meet the growing demand for faster broadband as well as provide significantly more value to our customers.

"The internet has become an integral part of our social, work and family lives, so we think our customers are going to love this.

"As people are increasingly doing more online, and getting connected to the internet with lots of different devices, having a fast, reliable broadband service should not be a luxury.

"We want to make sure that consumers have access to the best value broadband service and that means a superfast connection."

The initiative has been welcomed by none other than British PM David Cameron who said: "I welcome this announcement from Virgin Media; it will provide a great boost for the economy and change the way many households, consumers and businesses use the internet.

"Rolling out superfast broadband across the country is a critical part of our plan to upgrade the UK's infrastructure and build a new and smarter economy."