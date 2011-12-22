Facebook reveals 'most popular games of 2011'

We'd prefer it if it was called Gardens of Thyme

Facebook has revealed what it believes is the most popular games of the year on its website, with Playdom's Gardens of Time hitting the top spot.

This is despite Zynga's Cityville being the most popular Facebook game, regularly clocking in 100 million active users – something TechCrunch has pointed out to the social network.

According to Facebook, though, the list of the most popular games was compiled in a way which didn't actually take into account how many visits the games had.

Facebook gaming

"This list was compiled by looking at the top games on Facebook with more than 100,000 monthly active users and giving priority to those games with the highest user satisfaction scores," explained Facebook.

"The result is a list of the games that received the most user recommendations in 2011."

While we will let others grumble over the fact that Facebook should have named the list 'The most satisfactory games in 2011', the list does show just how popular social gaming has become and how game developers are breaking out of Silicon Valley, with games created by devs from Seattle, Santa Monica, Canada, Germany, Japan, Serbia, and Prague littering the most popular list.

The full list of the most popular / should really be satisfactory games of the year for Facebook is as follows:

Gardens of Time (By Playdom)

The Sims Social (By EA)

Cityville (By Zynga)

DoubleDown Casino (by DoubleDown Interactive)

Indiana Jones Adventure World (By Zynga)

Words With Friends (By Zynga)

Bingo Blitz (By Buffalo Studios)

Empires & Allies (By Zynga)

Slotomania-Slot Machines (By Playtika)

Diamond Dash (By wooga)