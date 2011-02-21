Egyptian baby named 'Facebook'

An Egyptian father has named his newborn daughter 'Facebook' after the role the site played in the country's recent revolution, according to reports.

Many used the social networking site to raise awareness of the attempts to remove president Hosni Mubarak and organise the widespread protests that gripped the country during the last month.

Now Gamal Ibrahim has commemorated Mark Zuckerberg's multi-billion dollar baby, by naming his own baby girl in the site's honour, reports the Al-Arham newspaper.

The paper says that Ibrahim chose the name "to express his joy at the achievements made by the January 25 youth," the name given to the movement that successfully campaigned to remove Mubarak.

Overjoyed

TechCrunch has translated the report which reads: "The girl's family, friends and neighbors in the Ibrahimya region gathered around the newborn to express their continuing support for the revolution that started on Facebook. 'Facebook' received many gifts from the youth, who were overjoyed by her arrival and the new name."

Facebook, Twitter and YouTube were all used as efficient tools to organise the regime change despite a widespread government-enforced internet blackout during the protests.