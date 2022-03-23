Ikea may have just made the perfect Bluetooth speaker for camping

Audio player loading…

Ikea has announced a new addition to its family of audio products that’s part portable Bluetooth speaker and part battery-powered lantern.

It’s called The Vappeby and, at just $65 (around £49 / AU$86), it looks like a perfect audio companion to bring with you on a camping trip when the warmer weather hits.

According to Ikea, it’s the first speaker on the market with Spotify Tap (a feature that allows you to resume your music right where you left off when you turn it on) and offers both an IP65 rating and 360-degree sound.

The battery life is about 12 hours per charge, and the speaker can be recharged via USB-C.

Analysis: Likely not the best Bluetooth speaker, but one of the most practical

We shouldn’t judge a speaker without hearing it for ourselves, but we’re going to wager that The Vappeby isn’t likely to land a spot on our best Bluetooth speakers list. Ikea doesn’t list the specs of the speaker, and its price indicates that it will be competing with some lower-end models rather than the class-leading Sonos Roam .

Still, not every Bluetooth speaker needs to be a magical portal to an acoustically perfect world - some can just be practical, affordable accessories to take to the beach or camping, like the new JBL Flip 6.

To be honest, there aren't many portable Bluetooth speakers that boast a built-in light, which means that Ikea might've found a nice niche for itself in what has been an extremely competitive market.