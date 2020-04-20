Huawei MatePad 10.4 to launch alongside the Nova 7 series

After confirming the Huawei Nova 7 series launch last week, Huawei has revealed that its premium MatePad will also launch on the same day -- April 23. The Huawei MatePad has already been up for pre-order on e-commerce portals in China. However, the launch has just officially been confirmed today.

Since the Huawei slate is already listed online, there’s no dearth of information on the key specifications of the product. For starters, this is a 10.4-inch slate that supports 1,200 x 2,000 pixels resolution with slim bezels all-around. However, unlike its Pro sibling, this is a 4G model powered by the Kirin 810 SoC assisted by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

(Image credit: Huawei)

The Huawei MatePad 10.4 has an 8MP selfie camera that resides inside the bezel while the rear also has a similar 8MP sensor along with an LED Flash. It packs in a huge battery of 7,250mAh capacity. In terms of dimensions, the MatePad 10.4 is 9mm thick and it weighs 810 grams. It also has Harman Kardon-powered dual speakers.

The Huawei MatePad 10.4 also supports an M Pen stylus and keyboard connectivity but we don’t know if it will be bundled along with the tablet itself.

From the looks of it, the MatePad will sit below the MatePad Pro 5G as the more affordable 4G model. It will be available in both Wi-Fi and LTE versions. The Huawei Nova series of smartphones consisting of the Nova 7, the Nova 7 Pro and possibly the Nova 7 SE will launch alongside the tablet.