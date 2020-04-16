Huawei's premium Nova 7 series to unveiled in China on April 23

After its high-profile flagship launch in March, Huawei is now set to take the wraps off its next premium series of phones this month. The company confirmed the launch of the Huawei Nova 7 series on April 23 in China via a teaser today.

Translated from Chinese, the teaser talks about a not just a smartphone but a “series” which means there’s likely to be at least two models. Also, as a byproduct, we also get a glimpse of the design of the series, only the back panel though. Taking cues from its predecessor, we can safely say that there will be a Pro model accompanied by the standard Huawei Nova 7.

Beyond this official information, we step into the realm of leaks about the series that suggests a rollout of three models with the third one being the Huawei Nova 7 SE and all three coming with different CPUs.

The Nova 7 SE, which happens to be the lowest-tier of the series, will carry a HiSilicon Kirin 820 SoC under the hood while in the case of the Nova 7, a new Kirin 985 SoC will power the handset while the Nova 7 Pro could come with the Kirin 990 5G SoC.

We get additional confirmation about this from Huawei’s official launch of the flagship-grade chipset today. The Honor 30 also boasts of the same new processor under the hood.

The Geekbench listings of the Huawei Nova 7 SE and Huawei Nova 7 spotted just recently suggested the presence of these powerful chipsets. And in the case of the Nova 7 SE, it was confirmed to be the Kirin 820 chip.

Apart from internal components, another thing worth a mention is the leaked design aspect that looks legitimate. A leaked promotional render that appeared just a couple of days back suggested that the Nova 7 series will flaunt a 70-degree curved waterfall display similar to the Honor 30 Pro. The promotional teaser also hints at a 50x zoom feature. In terms of software, Huawei is likely to go with the Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) as it has done on its recent phones.

Current indications are that the launch will most likely be an online-only event, given that most parts of the world continue to be under lockdown to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.