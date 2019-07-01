Huawei Mate X foldable phone is in 'final testing'

The foldable Huawei Mate X, which we've been told will launch in September at the latest, is now in final testing.

TechRadar spoke to Huawei's President of Consumer Business Group for Western Europe, Walter Ji, who told us in a response to our question about the Mate X that the handset "is in final testing", although he wouldn't be drawn on giving us any more detail as to an exact release date.

It's sounding promising though, and with Samsung also claiming it has more than 2,000 Galaxy Fold devices in testing, foldable phone fans could finally get their hands on these breakthrough handsets in the next few months.

Huawei Mate X 20 5G finally going on sale in UK

There's more good news as well, as Ji was able to confirm that the firm's Huawei Mate 20 X 5G handset – which was initially put 'on pause' by UK carriers after following the Huawei ban – will go on sale this month.

He was again, unable to provide any further details such as an exact Mate 20 X 5G release date, price or which networks will be ranging the handsets, but you should see it on shop shelves in the UK very soon.

It' currently unclear what the handset's availability will be like in other countries.