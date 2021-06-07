How to watch Loki: stream new Marvel series online from anywhere

Everyone's favorite havoc-wreaking, double-crossing, perma-grinning deity is back on our screens in Disney's latest Marvel TV show, and for once, Loki's in a bind. Follow our guide as we explain how to watch Loki online and stream this six-part Avengers spin-off on Disney Plus.

Hauled to the Time Variance Authority after breaking reality and altering the proper flow of time by making off with the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame, Loki's faced with a choice: help TVA agent Mobius "Moby" M. Mobius fix the timelines, or... you know, do a Loki.

No prizes for guessing which road the God of Mischief takes.

How to watch Loki Premiere date: Wednesday, June 9 New episodes: every Wednesday at 12am midnight PT / 3am ET / 8am BST Cast: Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku Director: Kate Herron Watch now: stream Loki on Disney Plus from just $7.99/£7.99/AU$11.99 a month

But all isn't quite what it seems in the cold, bureaucratic world of the timeline monitors. Loki, utterly convinced of his own intellectual supremacy and cunning, may just have underestimated his new adversary.

But bean-counters, it appears, know how to have a little fun of their own too.

Moby hasn't exactly given Loki the full story, and while the master of manipulation is out bending history to his will, having fun and slapping himself on the back, Judge Ravonna Renslayer is keeping tabs on his every move.

How to watch Loki online and stream the new Marvel show on Disney Plus now

As Disney Plus has now rolled out in North America, Europe and parts of Asia and Latin America, watching Loki using the service is easier than ever. If you’re located in a country that does have access to Disney Plus, you just need to head to the Disney Plus website and sign up for the service to watch. In addition to being the exclusive home of Loki and the entire MCU canon, Disney Plus also gives you access to Disney’s huge back catalog, plus Fox’s and Pixar's as well. This means that adults will be able to watch every episode of The Simpsons ever made while kids can watch classic Disney films like Cinderella, The Little Mermaid, The Lion King and more. A Disney Plus subscription also gives you access to everything Star Wars - including The Mandalorian - all for just $7.99/£7.99/AU$11.99 a month.View Deal

How to save money on Disney+

Disney Plus is already cheaper than competing streaming services like Netflix but you can save even more when you sign up for an annual subscription which gives you 15% off the monthly price. Obviously you have to splash the cash at the start, but with so much content to get stuck in to we very much doubt you'll run out of things to watch before the 12 months are up. You're looking at $79.99/£79.90/AU$119.99 for the year.

Or if your interests are farther reaching (and you're in the US), then we'd seriously suggest looking at the fantastic value bundle package. It adds Hulu and ESPN+ to your subscription price. The Hulu element opens up a world of Hulu Originals such as The Great, Upload, Helstrom and Normal People. While ESPN+ brings tonnes of exclusive live sport, highlights and documentaries. The combined bundle costs just $13.99 a month.

What else should I know about Disney+?

Loki is just the latest in a string of recent blockbuster releases exclusive to the platform, including Soul, The Mandalorian, Mulan, Hamilton, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and much more.

The streaming service has apps for iOS and Android (of course), and is available to watch online via the likes of Amazon Fire TV Stick, PS4, Xbox One and Roku streaming devices.

In addition, now that Disney has set the precedent of releasing movies like its live-action Mulan remake on the service instead of in theaters through its Disney Plus Premier Access program, expect the company to keep bringing more blockbuster films that were originally intended to be shown on the big screen to Disney Plus in 2021. Most recently, it's the way to watch Cruella online, with Black Widow on the way come July with Black Widow.

And finally, there's the new Star on Disney Plus that most global markets get to enjoy and sees the amount of content available through Disney Plus more than double, with a particular eye to shows grown-ups are going to enjoy.

It's available in the UK, most of Europe, and other select markets like Australia and New Zealand - but not in the US, where the media giant's Hulu service already has very similar ground covered.

