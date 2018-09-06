House of Cards season 6 teaser writes Kevin Spacey out of the series for good

Following the immediate dismissal of its lead star following sexual abuse allegations, Netflix and the team behind House of Cards were forced to make some drastic changes to its show in an effort to give it a proper send-off.

While it was already known that Netflix would continue the award-winning series for one more season without Kevin Spacey, just how it would do so has remained a mystery to all outside of the production — until now.

As you can see from the show's new season 6 teaser, which features the spoilerific title of "Grave", the character of Frank Underwood has been permanently written out of the show due to a slight case of death.

The teaser shows Frank's widow, Claire Underwood (Robin Wright), standing at the late president's grave and delivering an ice-cold speech.

"I'll tell you this though, Francis: when they bury me, it won't be in my backyard," says Claire, suggesting a similar fall from grace for Spacey's character. "And when they pay their respects, they'll have to wait in line."

Admittedly, there really wasn't any other way for the show's creators to approach this final season, and though it may seem like an obvious way to proceed, we still can't wait to see how House of Cards will conclude when it hits the service on November 2, 2018.