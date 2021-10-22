Hisense launches 3 new full array QLED smart TVs in India

Hisense has expanded its lineup of smart TVs in India by announcing three new premium QLED TVs. These Android-powered smart TVs feature a full array of local dimming which, according to the brand, reproduce better colours including deeper blacks and brighter whites.

The new TVs are available in 55-inch, 65-inches, and 75-inches size options and come with features like 4K resolution, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision and Android 10 out of the box.

Hisense 55U6G, Hisense 65U6G, Hisense 75U80G price and availability in India

The 55U6G will be available across all leading e-commerce platforms and retail stores in India at Rs. 59,990 while the 65U6G will be made available for Rs. 84,990 in November. While The 75U80G (8K) QLED TV will be priced at Rs. 399,990 and will be available from this week onwards.

It is worth noticing that the company says that these TVs are introduced at a special inaugural price, thus the retail prices are likely to increase after the festive period.

Hisense 55U6G, Hisense 65U6G, Hisense 75U80G specs and features

The base variant, 55U6G comes with 4K UHD resolution and sports a QLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and offers 600 Nits peak brightness. It comes with a 24W audio output which is enhanced by Dolby Audio and Dolby Atmos. The TV also comes with Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG HDR, and HEVC (H.265) decoder support.

It is powered by a quad-core CPU and comes with 2GB of RAM and supports upscaling of content from 2K to 4K. Other key features include Google Assistant, Google Play Store support and has dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, Ethernet, HDMI, and USB ports for connectivity.

The 65U6G comes with all the features of the 55-inch variant but has a larger 65-inch display. Like the base version, the 65-inch variant also comes with 24E audio output and Hi-View Engine for graphics processing.

The 75U80G is the most premium of them all and comes with a 75-inch 8K UHD (7,680x4,320 pixels) QLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This TV is powered by a quad-core CPU coupled with a Mali G52 MC2 GPU. Unlike the other two TVs, this one comes with 5GB of RAM and has 36W audio output.

