Google may re-use Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G's processor in Pixel 5a

With Google’s recent update, it is pretty clear that the Google 5a is indeed coming, though in select markets only. While some thought that the recent Covid-19 wave could be a reason behind this confusion, however, the global chipset shortage is the real culprit.

It is not only impacting smartphones but is also affecting almost all electronic devices like computers, IoT devices and appliances that are dependent on the chipset to provide them with intelligence to operate.

The good news however is that the Pixel 5a is not dead and Google is expected to launch it during the upcoming Google I/O slated to happen next month. While there is a lot of ambiguity around the upcoming pixel device, a report from 9TO5Google hints that the Pixel 5a could come with 5G connectivity.

The report suggests that the Pixel 5a could come equipped with the Snapdragon 765G chipset, the one that powered its flagship Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G last year. A few random reports that emerged earlier also suggested that the phone may even look identical to the Pixel 4a 5G.

Now that the Android 12 files have hinted that even the internals may not change, it may leave people expecting a major overhaul in terms of updates are set to get disappointed.

Here, one can say that even though Google might’ve wanted to use a new chipset, however, the ongoing chipset crisis may have forced the search engine giant to re-use the Snapdragon 765 chipset. Though the fact that Google is not even making any efforts to bring forward a fresh design could be disappointing.

That being said, previous reports suggested that Google was finally taking cognizance of the demand of Pixel devices in key markets like India. A Google executive had recently mentioned that Google was keen on allocating more units of Pixel 5a for India. Further citing the lack of 5G networks in India currently, the company was expected to launch the new device at the similar price points of its predecessor. However, only time can tell what Google has in store for us.

