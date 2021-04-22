Google Pixel 5a may re-use the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G's processor

Google has now confirmed its upcoming Google Pixel 5a won't be cancelled, but it is only coming to select markets only. Some thought that the Covid-19 pandemic could be a reason behind this confusion, however, the global chipset shortage is the real culprit.

The good news is that the Pixel 5a is not dead and Google is expected to launch it during the upcoming Google I/O slated to happen next month.

While there is a lot of ambiguity around the upcoming pixel device, a report from 9To5Google hints that the Pixel 5a could come with 5G connectivity. This comes from information within the Android 12 Developer Preview.

The report suggests that the Pixel 5a could come equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset, the one that powered its flagship Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G last year.

A few reports that emerged earlier also suggested that the phone may even look identical to the Pixel 4a 5G.

Now that the Android 12 files have hinted that even the internals may not change, it may leave people expecting a major overhaul in terms of updates are set to get disappointed.

Even though Google may have wanted to use a new chipset, the ongoing chipset crisis may have forced the search engine giant to re-use the Snapdragon 765 chipset.

Though the fact that Google is not even making any efforts to bring forward a fresh design could be disappointing for some.