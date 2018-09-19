Google adds Linux app support to Chrome OS

Google has rolled out the latest version of its Chrome operating system, which brings a flurry of new features and Linux app support.

The tech giant announced it would bring Linux compatibility to the platform at its I/O developer conference in May, but has now taken the feature out of beta and into the stable release of its Chromebook OS.

Subject to a few hardware requirements, users of the Chrome ecosystem will now be able to run Linux-based tools in the terminal window, a key feature for developers who want to use their Chromebooks to develop apps and services.

The update also brings ease-of-use features such as fast access to emojis, a blue-light filter and improved text-to-speech settings, as well as visual changes to the Chrome browser. Full details of the release can be found in this blog post from the Chrome team.

Via The Verge