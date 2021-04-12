Gigabyte Nvidia CMP 30HX for sale online – and appears to confirm our worst fears

The new Nvidia mining GPU, the Nvidia CMP 30HX, has shown up online again – this time in Romania – and the pricing confirms that there will likely be little interest among cryptominers for the new card.

The Gigabyte CMP 30HX was found online by Twitter user @momomo_us, on sale at ITDirect, is listed for 2,975 RON, which comes out to about $720 / £525 / AU$945. With a listed hash rate of just 26 MH/s, this is comparable to that of an RTX 3060 with the hash rate limiter enabled.

GIGABYTE NVIDIA CMP 30HX D6 6G - IT Directhttps://t.co/kBaHB4DsyUApril 12, 2021 See more

Miners have already found several workarounds for this limiter, so with an MSRP of $329 (about £240, AU$430) and a resale price online two to three times that, miners would still make more money buying an RTX 3060 even at the ridiculously inflated prices.

There are also several other older cards that can get a hash rate of 26 MH/s or greater, like the Radeon RX 5500 XT, the Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti, and Radeon RX 580. All of these cards are available online for less than the CMP 30HX is listed at, and are generally more readily available. Even with significant price markups thanks to booming demand for mining GPUs and dwindling supply of these older cards, they still make more economic sense than the CMP 30HX.

Will Nvidia's mining GPUs ever become viable?

Nvidia announced their new mining GPUs several months ago in response to the stock shortages gamers were facing while trying to buy the new Nvidia Ampere graphics cards like the RTX 3080 and RTX 3070.

While resellers and their army of bots buying up stock are the biggest problem, there is overlap between resellers and cryptominers, since cryptominers are more likely to pay the ridiculously high prices being charged for the new cards. With cryptomining demand soaring thanks to the Ethereum and Bitcoin booms, where one culprit ends and the other begins is not entirely clear.

What is clear, however, is that unless the price of these Nvidia mining GPUs come down significantly, they are not going to be seen as a viable alternative to traditional graphics cards and are unlikely to help the ongoing RTX card stock issues.