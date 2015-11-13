Super Smash Bros. is adding Cloud Strife, and everyone is freaking out

Nintendo has announced a new character, Cloud Strife, for its fighting title, Super Smash Bros, and the news has everyone freaking out.

"Grab your ridiculously oversized sword! Cloud from Final Fantasy VII is coming to #SmashBros as a playable fighter!" Nintendo America tweeted as it simultaneously revealed the news during its Direct live stream event today.

Cloud, from Square Enix's Final Fantasy 7, marks the second non-Nintendo DLC character to be added to Smash Bros., with the first landing in the form of Ryu from Capcom's Street Fighter series.

Cloud will also be a downloadable character for the Wii U and 3DS versions of the game, though Nintendo didn't reveal when or how much he will cost.

He will, however, come with his massive sword, along with a new a stage based on Final Fantasy's Midgar area.

The news was expected to excite fans, and it seems to have achieved that goal:

There were, however, many people (and we mean many) just a little confused. For both camps, all-caps and little punctuation seemed to best capture their emotions.

Reactions being good or bad, "Cloud" was trending on Twitter globally at the time of writing. You can check out the Super Smash Bros. trailer for Cloud Strife below.

How did you react? Let us know!