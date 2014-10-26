David Hasselhoff vs zombies, Beyond Earth vs the critics, and 8-player vs mode for Smash Bros

The Hoff fighting off zombies on a beach with a nerf gun. It's been a recurring dream of ours for a long time, and now it's the premise of one of the most bonkers games ever created.

Hoff Zombie Beach has just arrived on the App Store (yes, really) and Hasselhoff is so excited about it that he actually phoned us up to tell us - and who are we to turn down a chat with the Hoff?

"My favourite thing in the world is zombies," he said. "We might be a little bit behind the zombie rage right now, but it's still a lot of fun."

"Its something that's not violent, its just fun. The zombies explode. The crabs come after you and you shoot the crabs." Yeah, not at all. Still, we admire his passion. "We have underwater zombies. It's a zombie fest!"

So how much of a role did the Hoff have in making the game? "I have a hand in just everything I do," he told us. "I learned a long time ago that if you let your partners introduce your TV series, they'll find a way to mess it up. If I mess it up it's ok."

He also promised us that we'll see "a lot of Hoffisms." And if none of that has peaked your interest, this should: "You'll see Pamela Anderson a zombie"

The Hoff even said that eventually he'd like to offer the chance for the highest-scoring player to have themselves put in the game as a zombie.

Right to bear arms

Sunset Overdrive is a little bit eccentric, but Insomniac Games has gone one step further and turned the game's bizarre firearms into real life, working weapons. Both the TNTeddy, which lobs cute, furry grenades, and the High Fidelity Gun, the hipster's choice, have been brought to life and filmed at Walter's Workshop.

Hot wheels

This week saw the 32nd Annual Golden Joystick Awards take place, and Bandai Namco used the show to launch a brand new trailer for Project Cars. There are a lot of VROOOOOOOMs and a some very Inception-esque BRAAAAAAAAHHHMMMs. All very dramatic. Shame about that delay though, eh?

Space

After partaking in an Interstellar Oculus Rift simulator this week, we've decided that space is pretty much the best. So it goes without saying that we're a bit excited to play Sid Meier's Civilization: Beyond Earth.

Which is also why we're glad that the game is getting great reviews so far. CVG said "That Beyond Earth comes so close to touching its immediate predecessor, now bedecked with its many add-ons and expansions, is a mighty achievement however, and heralds a promising evolution ahead." which sounds good to us.

What lies beneath: the terrifying scare tactics behind The Evil Within

GamesRadar also gave the game a glowing appraisal, concluding: "Civilization: Beyond Earth may seem a bit too familiar for a game supposedly set on a distant planet, but the roving packs of aliens and the new quest system make it an expedition worth embarking on."

Smashing news

But let's be honest, we all know what the best news of this week really was, and it wasn't that Codemasters is making a Micro Machines-style racer (although that did cause a few squeals from several members of the TechRadar team, not mentioning any names). No, it was that Super Smash Bros. for Wii U is going to feature an eight-player mode - a first for the series.

Nintendo revealed as much during its Smash Bros' Direct cast on Thursday. The only bad news is that eight-player mode will only be available offline, and not all of the stages will be playable.

Also revealed was that Mewtwo will be available as a free DLC character for both 3DS and Wii U versions in early 2015.

