Four new iPad Pro 2020 models were just spotted on Apple's website

We were expecting a new iPad Pro 2020 series to launch in March 2020, assuming the coronavirus doesn't delay it, and now more evidence has emerged that the slates are indeed coming soon – evidence from none other than Apple itself.

As reported by website iPhone in Canada, the Chinese-region version of the Apple website listed, albeit briefly, four new iPad Pro models. The mentions of these slates were found in the iPad user guide section, so we couldn't see images, specs or a price, but the mention does tell us something.

These four iPad Pros aren't totally different to current models, as two were listed as 11-inch and two were 12.9-inch – these are the same sizes as the 2018 generation of iPad Pros, specifically the iPad Pro 11 and iPad Pro 12.9, so it seems Apple is sticking with familiar sizes for its new top-end tablets.

The reason there are two models at each size is likely because the Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi and cellular versions of the tablets have different model numbers. So it seems the new iPad Pro 2020 devices will be in the same sizes as the 2018 models, with optional cellular connectivity, as before.

Just because the new iPad Pro 2020 has the same screen sizing and connectivity options as the previous iterations doesn't mean the top-end tablets will be the same, though, as we've heard they could have three or even four cameras on the back like the iPhone 11 Pro Max, better screen technology, and perhaps a more lightweight build too.

We're not too sure when we'll see the new iPad Pro 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic has shaken up tech release schedules across the board, but this news suggests the Apple tablet is ready, so it could land any time now.

Via GSMArena