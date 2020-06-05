Fed up of Microsoft Edge ads? Here, have some more, this time in OneDrive

Microsoft is again pushing adverts for its revamped Chromium-based Edge, and this time it’s trying to persuade users of rival browsers who are visiting OneDrive of the benefits of switching to the new Edge.

The advert is a sizeable one which appears across the top of the browser window when you visit the OneDrive site, just above the ‘My Files’ section.

These are the best antivirus apps

And the best email clients of 2020

We’ve also picked out the best web browsers

As with other similar adverts which have popped up in recent times, it states that Microsoft recommends its Edge browser as the one to go for (unsurprisingly), and the spiel we saw noted: “You get it all with the new Microsoft Edge – performance, compatibility, and speed to make browsing the web even more effortless.”

There’s also a link to download Microsoft Edge, and this ad appeared in both Chrome and Firefox when we visited our OneDrive account.

The user can easily close the advert by clicking the small ‘X’ top-right, although that icon isn’t particularly visible on OneDrive’s white background.

Pushing too far?

We’ve already observed in the past that Microsoft needs to be careful about how many of these ads it’s pushing on browser users, because if there’s any sort of feeling that folks are being spammed, the adverts could have the opposite effect than intended.

And of course the irony in this case would be that Edge is actually an enticing proposition as a browser standing on its own merits, and the new Chromium-based version is much better than the original Edge which was Windows 10-only.

We’ve previously seen Microsoft make suggestions to Firefox users that they should migrate to Edge, along with adverts for Edge in Windows 10’s Start menu, and again on the web with messages in Outlook.com. Edge ads most recently appeared in the search bar in Windows 10.

We’ll help you pick the best VPN

Via Windows Latest