Dell's superb XPS 13 Ultrabook is AU$600 off in new pre-Black Friday sale

It's the merry month of November, meaning everyone is gearing up to face the frenzy that is the Black Friday sale period. This year, that falls at the end of the month, on November 29, to be precise. While it might be tempting to wait until the big sale comes around, particularly when it comes to investing in something as expensive as a laptop, you don't necessarily need to wait.

Dell Australia always has discounts of some kind on its site, meaning it's often possible to find a bargain on a top-specced laptop from amongst its wide range of Ultrabooks and 2-in-1s.

Some of this week's discounts are particularly noteworthy, particularly because the sale includes an amazing offer on our all-time favourite laptop, the Dell XPS 13. That's not all, though, with up to 40% off selected Inspiron and Alienware gear. We've even found a superb gaming monitor that can save you a packet on a well-regarded, cutting-edge display.

Keep in mind that these offers end on Thursday, November 7, so get a wriggle on if you're keen on saving some dosh on a new PC, laptop or monitor.

Our pick of the best Dell offers

Dell XPS 13 (9380) | i7 / 8GB / 256GB | AU$1,899 (was AU$2,499; save AU$600) This is the early 2019 model of our favourite laptop, meaning it's a top-of-the-line powerhouse. Under the hood is an 8th-gen Intel Core i7 processor and 8GB of system memory. There's a decent amount of solid state storage as well, making this offer a darn good one. Translated, that's a 24% discount, as compared to the usual 15% off on the XPS range.View Deal

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 | i5 / 8GB / 256GB | AU$2,209 (was AU$2,599; save AU$390) If you aren't too keen on the clamshell XPS mentioned above, you could consider this 2-in-1 with a 13-inch FHD touchscreen. While the above laptop has more powerful specs, this 10th-gen i5-toting convertible has a decent spec sheet as well, with a AU$390 saving to be pocketed.View Deal

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 | i5 / 8GB / 256GB | AU$839 (was AU$1,199; save AU$360) It may not be the most powerful tool in the shed, but this 15-inch Inspiron packs a 10th-generation Core i5 CPU under the hood – and at this kind of price you'd normally only get a Core i3. Needless to say, this one of the best mid-range offers you're going to find at the moment.View Deal

Dell Vostro 14 5000 | i7 / 8GB / 512GB | AU$1,359 (was AU$1,969; save AU$610) Vostro is Dell's enterprise-oriented laptop range and they have, historically, not seen too many discounts, unlike their Inspiron cousins. So if you're after a work machine, the spec sheet of this configuration is excellent, with the latest (10th generation) Intel i7 CPU and the usual 8GB of RAM. However, this excellent low price gives you a whopping 512GB of storage as well.View Deal

Alienware m15 Gaming Laptop | i7 / 16GB / 512GB / RTX 2080 | AU$3,674 (was AU$4,899; save AU$1,225) With the latest top-end Nvidia GPU (the RTX 2080) under the hood, this 15-incher is a powerhouse that will keep even the most demanding games purring along. There's an 8th-gen Core i7 CPU inside – not the newest generation, but still massively powerful – alongside plenty of system memory, available right now with a huge saving of well over a thousand dollars.View Deal

Dell G7 17 Gaming Laptop | i5 / 8GB / 128GB SSD + 1TB HDD / RTX 2060 | AU$1,699 (was AU$1,999; save AU$300) While not the biggest saving to be had this week, this 17-inch gaming beast boasts Nvidia's RTX 2060 GPU, giving it decent amount of oomph. The 9th-generation CPU offers enough processing power to drive games comfortably in conjunction with that RTX 2060, while the 1TB hard drive alongside the SSD helps with your storage needs.View Deal

Alienware m17 Gaming Laptop | i7 / 16GB / 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD / RTX 2070 | AU$3,374 (was AU$4,499; save AU$1,125) If that aforementioned m15 gaming laptop wasn't to your liking, there's a pretty good offer on its bigger 17-inch sibling, which has a huge amount of storage thanks to the additional 1TB HDD. Under the hood is also an Nvidia RTX 2070 for all your graphic needs and a 9th-gen Core i7 processor to keeping things running smoothly. And all this comes with a saving of a whopping AU$1,125.View Deal