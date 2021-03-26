Cyberpunk 2077 mod fixes grainy graphics plaguing some PC gamers

Cyberpunk 2077 mods continue to pop up on the PC, and the latest one apparently provides a fix for an issue which has bugged many players in the past – namely the graininess encountered when using screen space reflections (SSR).

The problems with the fancy reflections system are well-documented, namely graininess (or ghosting effects) unless you ramp SSR up to the very max – the ‘psycho’ setting which, as the name suggests, is punishing on your rig performance-wise. The lower settings introduce more graininess, meaning you need to turn SSR off to avoid that, essentially; it’s all or nothing.

As the name suggests, the ‘Grainy SSR Begone’ mod (made by ‘Nicobellic300901’) banishes this grainy effect if you’re running the feature on lower settings. As Notebookcheck.net, which spotted the mod, reports, it uses Reshade to denoise lower quality SSR (so yes, as well as the mod itself, you need to install Reshade, which is a widely used graphics post-processing tool).

Mod happy

The maker of the mod claims it doesn’t have any performance hit as such, which is good to hear, although you might lose 1 fps or so, at least on ‘most’ PCs (which obviously shouldn’t even be noticeable).

In other news, the big version 1.2 patch for Cyberpunk 2077 that was delayed, after initially being expected to land in February, should turn up soon given that we just heard a bunch of info on what it will fix (including vehicle controls and the response of police in the game).

Those struggling to run Cyberpunk 2077 smoothly might also be interested in another mod which aims to help lesser spec PCs cope with running the game.