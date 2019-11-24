Cowboys vs Patriots live stream: how to watch today's NFL football 2019 from anywhere

We’ve made it to week 12 of the 2019-20 NFL season and today you’ll get to see the Dallas Cowboys face off against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. In addition to being a pivotal game for both teams, today’s game also marks the first time New England has hosted the Cowboys in eight years. We’re here to make sure you catch every minute of today’s game - see how to get a Cowboys vs Patriots live stream in the NFL regardless of where in the world you are.

Dallas Cowboys vs New England Patriots - when and where? The Dallas Cowboys will take on the New England Patriots at the 65,000+ Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Kick-off time is set for 4.25pm local time, so that’s 1.25pm PT, 9.25pm GMT or 7.25am AEDT Monday.

The Cowboys are going into today’s game 6-4 after a three week winning streak at the beginning of the season which was followed by a three week losing streak. This will also be Dallas’ biggest game since losing their spot in the playoffs to the Rams last season after a 22-30 defeat. The Cowboys currently have the second-best offense in the NFL but will that be enough to defeat the Patriots who have the best defense in the league?

New England has done an excellent job defending their title as last year’s Super Bowl Champions and during weeks 1-8 of this season, the team was undefeated. However, in week 9, the Patriots were defeated 20-37 by the Ravens. They had their bye week during week 10 and turned things around with a 17-10 victory over the Eagles in week 11. The Eagles started the game strong with a touchdown during the first and second quarter but Patriots placekicker Nick Folk managed to score three field goals to help secure the win. The Patriots have the home field advantage but could the Cowboys give them a run for their money?

Whether you’re a Patriots fan in New England, a Cowboys fan in Dallas or just want to tune in to see one of the best matchups of the week - we’ll show you how to get a Cowboys vs Patriots live stream regardless of where in the world you are so you don’t miss a single play.

Watch the Cowboys vs Patriots game online from outside your country (or in a blackout)

Watching this game from the US, UK, Canada or Australia? We'll tell you how to catch the NFL game further down in the article.

But if you're somewhere else in the world - or if a coverage blackout is stopping you from watching in the US - then there's still a way you can live stream Cowboys vs Patriots online (and you don't even have to slum it with a grainy, illegal feed you've found on Reddit). Instead you could use a VPN - or Virtual Private Network - to change the IP address to one in a different state or country which does have a stream. And it's not even hard to do.

We've tested over 100 VPNs to try and settle on the best and we think that ExpressVPN is the undisputed champ. It's fast, secure and compatible with loads of devices (including Android, iOS, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, etc). You can even try it for 30 days for free. That's why Express takes all the plaudits. Sign up for ExpressVPN for 12 months now and you'll get 49% off the usual price as well as an extra 3 months FREE. Great value for such an excellent service. From there, you simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose any country showing a live NFL stream and watch as if you were in that country.

How to watch the Cowboys vs Patriots in the US

If you live in the US and have a television, you’ll be able to watch this game as it airs on Fox . You can also stream the game to your mobile devices using the Fox Sports app but you will need to login using the credentials from your cable provider. Don’t want to pay for a premium cable subscription just to watch the NFL this season? Don’t worry as there are now a number of different streaming services available that will let you watch this game. We’ve listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you.

Can I watch with the NFL Game Pass?

Well it's a no and a yes. The NFL Game Pass in the US will only let you watch a replay of the game, but not the live action.

Interestingly, it's a different story with an International NFL Game Pass where all 256 regular season games are being shown absolutely live...shame you can't officially get access to that if you and your laptop's IP address is in the US.

Other ways cord cutters can stream NFL live online

Sling TV $40 per month - Sling TV splits its live NFL options across its $25 a month Blue plan and $25 a month Orange plan. By combining the two, you get a $10 dollar discount and access to Fox, NBC, ESPN and the NFL Network.

Hulu with Live TV $40 per month - Hulu with Live TV includes CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but does not come with NFL Network.

FuboTV $35 for the first month - FuboTV gives you the first month at a discounted rate but after that the price increases to $45 a month. The service includes CBS, Fox, NBC and the NFL Network but does not come with ESPN.

DirecTV Now $50 per month - DirecTV Now includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and for $5 extra you can add the NFL Network. However, with this service you can only watch football on local TV stations live.

YouTubeTV $40 per month - YouTubeTV gives you access to CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but just like with Hulu with Live TV, there is no NFL Network.

How to stream Patriots vs Cowboys live in the UK

If you’re an avid American football fan that wants to follow your favorite team all the way to the Super Bowl this year, then you need to know about NFL’s International Game Pass . It should be your first choice as it allows you to watch every single regular season game for £143.99, or just 50p per game! While Sky Sports will be showing a number of NFL games this season, unfortunately the network won’t be showing today’s Cowboys vs Patriots game which makes Game Pass your best bet to watch it. Out of the UK this weekend? If geo-blocking is getting in your way of watching the NFL action then you could try downloading and installing a VPN as described further up the page. That will let you then change your IP address to the UK and watch as if you were sat back at home.

Get a NFL live stream in Canada for Free

Unfortunately for Canadian NFL fans, TSN won’t be showing today’s Cowboys vs Patriots game on television. Thankfully though, the streaming service DAZN will and its coverage of the game will begin at 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT. With DAZN you’ll be able to watch this game online, on mobile or even on your favorite streaming devices via the likes of Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One and PS4. It costs $20 a month or $150 for the year but there is a free trial available if you want to test it out for yourself.

Live stream Cowboys vs Patriots in Australia for free