Curvier and cheaper: Samsung announces new crowd-pleasing PC monitors

With recent research showing that Australians are embracing curved PC monitors more than anyone else in the world (roughly 18% of all monitors sold in Australia last year were of the curved variety), Samsung is doubling down on the phenomena by releasing five new curved displays.

The new lineup has curves ranging from 16° to 22°, include the CF391 (32-inch model), CF591 (27-inch model) and CF390 (22, 24 and 27-inch models).

“Samsung has experienced a strong uptake in demand for curved monitors since launching our first range,” said Todd Lynton, Director of Business Solutions at Samsung Australia. “We see clear growth in this market which is why we are responding by extending our range, as well as the degree of curvature in specific ranges.”

Curves in all the right places

Each display has a 1080p resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate and a 3000:1 contrast ratio, with the CF591 supporting a wider sRGB colour gamut thanks to Samsung’s active colour crystal technology.

The CF390 will set you back $289.95 for the 22-inch model, $349.95 for the 24-inch model and $519.95 for the 27-inch model.

The 27-inch CF591 comes with additional built-in dual 5W speakers and is priced at $549.95, while the 32-inch CF391 costs $699.95.